Mariners' Mike Zunino: Starting first game of Saturday's doubleheader
Zunino will start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, but he'll give way to David Freitas for the nightcap, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Zunino will be rested for Saturday's second game in order to ensure his availability for James Paxton's start on Sunday. The slugging backstop is hitting just .194 and sports an anemic .254 OBP, but his 14 extra-base hits (two doubles, six home runs) have helped lead to a career-best .516 slugging percentage.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.