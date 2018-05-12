Mariners' Mike Zunino: Starting first game of Saturday's doubleheader

Zunino will start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, but he'll give way to David Freitas for the nightcap, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Zunino will be rested for Saturday's second game in order to ensure his availability for James Paxton's start on Sunday. The slugging backstop is hitting just .194 and sports an anemic .254 OBP, but his 14 extra-base hits (two doubles, six home runs) have helped lead to a career-best .516 slugging percentage.