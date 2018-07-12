Mariners' Mike Zunino: Stepping up physical activity

Zunino (ankle) is throwing and doing light hitting off a tee, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "He feels good," said manager Scott Servais. "He's not running yet, but he's putting weight on it. I'm very, very optimistic that he'll back when we come out of the break."

The backstop continues to work his way back from the bone bruise on his left ankle. Although his level of activity remains modest, Zunino could be ready to join Triple-A Tacoma for a rehab game at some point next week in order to log at-bats before the Mariners kick off the second half against the White Sox on July 20.