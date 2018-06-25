Mariners' Mike Zunino: Struggles continue Sunday

Zunino struck out in all three at-bats during a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

The slugging backstop's average now sits at .194, and his enormous 40.5 percent strikeout rate represents a career-high level of futility. The 27-year-old has helped offset his numbers elsewhere with 11 home runs overall, but his 56 percent contact rate -- also a career low -- caps his overall fantasy value. Zunino's familiarity with the pitching staff and solid pop are likely to protect him from losing too much playing time, but that could potentially change over time if veteran backup Chris Herrmann, who just recently returned from an extended absence due to an oblique injury, proves himself a viable option.