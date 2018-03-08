Mariners' Mike Zunino: Struggling at plate early
Zunino is hitting .200 (3-for-15) with a solo home run and a walk over seven spring training games.
The slugging backstop did log his first extra-base hit of spring when he launched a solo blast to left field off Chris Rusin in the fourth inning of a 3-2 Cactus League loss to the Rockies on Tuesday. While the majority of his other at-bats thus far have mostly been fruitless, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports that manager Scott Servais remarked after the game that Zunino's timing at the plate is much improved over the last couple of exhibitions. The 26-year-old smacked a career-high 25 homers last season while also posting personal bests in RBI (64), extra-base hits (50), batting average (.251), OBP (.331) and slugging percentage (.509), and he'll play 2018 on a one-year, $2.975 million deal.
