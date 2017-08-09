Mariners' Mike Zunino: Takes seat Wednesday

Zunino is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The young backstop will give way to Carlos Ruiz behind the plate in what appears to be a routine day of rest. Zunino has been mired in a rough slump at the plate for the past few weeks, batting 2-for-25 over his last eight starts and hitting only .197 since the All-Star break.