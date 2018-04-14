Mariners' Mike Zunino: To begin rehab games Monday

Zunino (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's unclear which level he will rehab at, but he may only need two minor-league games before he can rejoin the big-league club, so there's a chance he comes off the DL in the middle of next week. David Freitas (Saturday's No. 9 hitter) and Mike Marjama will continue to split time behind the plate while Zunino is rehabbing in the minors.