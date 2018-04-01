Mariners' Mike Zunino: Will play simulated games this week
Zunino (oblique) is expected to take part in simulated and intrasquad games with Triple-A Tacoma this week, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Mariners manager Scott Servais expressed optimism that Zunino would spend the minimum 10 days on the disabled list, so reports of the catcher preparing to play in games suggests that recovery timetable likely still holds. Zunino is eligible to rejoin the Mariners on April 7 in Minnesota and should take back an everyday role behind the plate once activated.
