Mariners' Mike Zunino: Won't return over weekend
Zunino (oblique) is not expected to return over the weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Zunino was originally hoping to return from the disabled list over the weekend, but after consulting with the Mariners' medical staff, the team decided to play it safe and slow down his rehab a little. Manager Scott Servais added that Zunino didn't suffer any setbacks and Seattle is just being careful with the backstop. An updated timetable for his return should come forth once he's able to catch a minor-league game. In the meantime, Mike Marjama and David Freitas will work behind the plate until Zunino is cleared to return.
