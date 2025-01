The Mariners acquired Mastrobuoni from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mastrobuoni had been designated for assignment but will now get to join a new 40-man roster. A .219/.279/.263 across 272 career plate appearances in the majors, the utility player will compete for a reserve role this spring but does have minor-league options remaining.