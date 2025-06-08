Mastrobuoni went 1-for-2 with a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Angels.

Mastrobuoni continues to fill a part-time role as a utility player. The 29-year-old's steal was his third of the season and his first since May 7 versus the Athletics. He's gone 4-for-8 across five games in June, but his inconsistent playing time remains an issue. For the year, he's slashing .243/.325/.301 with one home run, eight RBI, 13 runs scored and three doubles over 120 plate appearances.