Mastrobuoni was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday and will start in center field in the regular-season finale against the Dodgers.

Mastrobuoni will see his first MLB action since Aug. 7 as the Mariners give Julio Rodriguez a breather in Game 162. Mastrobuoni has a .612 OPS in the majors this year but put up a .296/.415/.417 slash line with one homer and nine steals in 31 games with Tacoma.