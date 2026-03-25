Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Sidelined with calf strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners placed Mastrobuoni (calf) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Mastrobuoni strained his right calf while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic two weeks ago. He'll be eligible to return April 1, but the utility player figures to require a bit more down time than that.
More News
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Suffered calf injury in WBC•
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Smacks grand slam in spring debut•
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Recalled, starting in finale•
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Serving as 27th man•
-
Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Sent to Tacoma•