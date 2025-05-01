Garver went 0-for-2 with a run scored and two walks in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Angels.

The veteran slugger made his ninth start at catcher this season, giving primary backstop Cal Raleigh a break behind the plate while he served as the designated hitter. Garver has reached base safely in seven consecutive appearances, during which he's batting .300 with one home run, six RBI, five walks and one stolen base over 20 at-bats. With Luke Raley (oblique) on the injured list, Garver is a candidate for an increase in playing time, whether it be at catcher, first base or as the DH.