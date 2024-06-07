Garver went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, a solo home run, two walks and an additional run in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

Garver was essentially a one-man wrecking crew for Seattle, delivering his RBI single in the fourth inning before putting an exclamation point on the shutout victory with his ninth-inning solo blast. While Thursday's performance marked the veteran offseason addition's second two-hit effort and fourth and fifth RBI in the last four games, Garver's first two months-plus in Seattle have been highly disappointing -- he's sitting on a .175 average and .612 OPS through his first 200 plate appearances, while his 30.5 percent strikeout rate is at its highest point since a 23-game sample in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.