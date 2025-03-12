Garver said Wednesday that his hand/wrist feels about 80 percent and he hopes to take some swings within the next few days, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
X-rays on Garver's hand/wrist came back negative after he had to exit a Cactus League contest Monday following a hit-by-pitch, but he's dealing with some bruising and swelling and will miss a few games. As long as the issue doesn't linger, he'll be fine for Opening Day. Garver has three homers and a 1.420 OPS this spring and is in line for significant playing time at designated hitter for the Mariners.
