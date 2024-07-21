Garver is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Garver has gone 0-for-6 with two walks and four strikeouts to begin the second half and will sit for Sunday's contest. Mitch Haniger will bat seventh as the designated hitter in the series finale versus Houston.
