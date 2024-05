Garver is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Garver will begin Saturday's game in the dugout after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the series opener Friday. The lefty-hitting Dominic Canzone will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth against Nationals right-hander Trevor Williams, while Dylan Moore draws the start in left field.