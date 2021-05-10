Haniger went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday while striking out three times for the second consecutive game.

Haniger has multiple punchouts in three of the last four games overall as his strikeout rate has crept up to 24.8 percent. He also currently carries a modest three-game hitting streak and boasts a team-leading 25 RBI, so he's certainly still pleasing his fantasy managers to a large degree. With eight home runs over his first 33 games, he's also on pace to comfortably exceed the career-high 26 round trippers he belted in 2018.