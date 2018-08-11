Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another pair of extra-base hits in win
Haniger went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Astros on Friday.
Haniger continues to knock the cover off the ball in August, with Friday's pair of two-baggers serving as his sixth and seventh extra-base hits of the last seven games. The 27-year-old outfielder looks like a new man at the plate following a dreadful 13-for-68 showing in July, as he now boasts a 1.044 OPS over his first 43 plate appearances of the current month.
