Haniger went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored Saturday against the Royals.

Haniger recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season, recording his 15th double in the process. While he doesn't register as a standout in many categories -- he ranks second in the American League with 62 RBI -- he is productive in most areas and showed some resiliency by bouncing back from disappointing production throughout May.

