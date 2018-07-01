Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another productive night
Haniger went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored Saturday against the Royals.
Haniger recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season, recording his 15th double in the process. While he doesn't register as a standout in many categories -- he ranks second in the American League with 62 RBI -- he is productive in most areas and showed some resiliency by bouncing back from disappointing production throughout May.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Strokes 17th homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Laces three hits in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: May get day off soon•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Serving as RBI machine•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: On base four times Friday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches walkoff homer Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...