Haniger went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in Sunday's 4-3 win over Houston.

Haniger has been mashing in August, raising his average from .260 to .275 and collecting seven multi-hit games since the start of the month. His RBI double in the 10th inning proved to be the winning run for Seattle on Sunday. The 27-year-old hit leadoff in for the entire four-game series against the Astros, going 9-for-17 with five extra-base hits in that span.

