Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another three hits in win
Haniger went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in Sunday's 4-3 win over Houston.
Haniger has been mashing in August, raising his average from .260 to .275 and collecting seven multi-hit games since the start of the month. His RBI double in the 10th inning proved to be the winning run for Seattle on Sunday. The 27-year-old hit leadoff in for the entire four-game series against the Astros, going 9-for-17 with five extra-base hits in that span.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another pair of extra-base hits in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Explosive out of leadoff spot•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Productive in series finale•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores winning run in extras•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores both of team's runs in defeat•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Swipes seventh base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...