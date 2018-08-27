Haniger went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Haniger continued to produce out of the leadoff spot, and he's now hit safely in eight straight games overall. While he did see a three-game home-run streak snapped, Haniger is slashing a scorching .377/.442/.681 over 77 plate appearances out of the top of the order this season, a line partly comprised of 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, four homers), 11 RBI and 15 runs.