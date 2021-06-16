Haniger (knee) took flyballs and full BP prior to Tuesday's game against the Twins and anticipates returning to the starting lineup Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haniger is not in the starting lineup for the second straight game Tuesday after he exited Sunday's game with a deep bone bruise on his knee. The outfielder appears to be progressing well, however, putting him on track to rejoin the lineup Wednesday.
