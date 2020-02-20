Haniger (back) arrived in camp Wednesday but appears to have lost a notable amount of weight and muscle, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haniger is recovering from both sports hernia and microdiscectomy surgery, so the fact his body mass has seen a decline isn't necessarily surprising. The outfielder has no timetable for return at present but is scheduled to speak to the media Thursday, when he's likely to provide more details on his condition.