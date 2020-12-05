Haniger (back) signed a one-year, $3.01 million contract with the Mariners on Saturday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Haniger is expected to begin the 2021 season as the Mariners' starting right fielder, and he'll avoid arbitration by agreeing to a new contract Saturday. The 29-year-old missed the entire 2020 campaign due to a slew of injuries, but he's been effective over 350 major-league contests and should be a valuable asset for the Mariners and fantasy managers if he can return to form next year.
