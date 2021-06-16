Haniger (knee) will bat third as the designated hitter Wednesday versus the Twins, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Haniger sat out the past two games after exiting Sunday's contest with a bruised left knee, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's series finale. The 30-year-old has a .250/.294/.417 slash with two homers through 12 games in June, and he'll attempt to get back on track now that he's healthy.