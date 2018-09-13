Haniger went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and an RBI in Seattle's 5-4 loss to San Diego on Wednesday.

Seattle's second-half struggles can't be blamed on Haniger, who now has a .276/.361/.485 slash line to go along with 24 home runs and 86 RBI following this latest multi-hit effort. After an injury-shortened campaign last year that saw him post an .843 OPS, the 27-year-old has shown he's capable of sustaining that production across a full season in 2018 with a nearly-identical .841 mark over 546 at-bats.