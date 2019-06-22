Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Begins light activity
The Mariners cleared Haniger (groin) to begin light baseball activities Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Specifically, Haniger was able to resume hitting off a tee, marking the first meaningful step forward in his recovery from a ruptured testicle, an injury for which he required surgery two weeks earlier. The Mariners haven't unveiled a clear timeline for Haniger's return from the 10-day injured list, though recent comments from manager Scott Servais suggested the outfielder could remain out through the All-Star break.
