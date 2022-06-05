Haniger (ankle) has begun some light baseball activities, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder has yet to run at full strength, but manager Scott Servais reports Haniger is starting to walk around much better. Haniger was given a recovery timeframe of 8-to-12 weeks after being placed on the injured list April 30, but he's expressed optimism to Servais he can meet the earlier portion of that timeframe.
