Haniger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's victory over the Giants.

Haniger put the exclamation point on the Mariners' win with a seventh-inning solo shot to provide a four-run cushion. The blast was his first since 2019 -- he missed all of 2020 while recovering from a pair or surgeries. Haniger looks to be back to full health this season as he has started each of Seattle's first three games, going a combined 4-for-13.