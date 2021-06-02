Haniger went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, an additional two-bagger and a run in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

The veteran outfielder's multi-game heater at the plate continued in fine form Tuesday, with Haniger reaching safely for the 10th time in the last 11 games. That stretch has seen the 30-year-old frequently put the screws to the ball, as he has six doubles and two home runs among his 13 hits along with a 39.4 percent hard-contact rate on his way to a .295/.340/.568 slash (47 plate appearances).