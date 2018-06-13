Haniger went 2-for-3 with two homers, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Haniger took starter Jaime Barria deep twice for his 14th and 15th shots of the season. That total already leaves him just one shy of matching last year's 16, and he's already set a career high with 50 RBI to go along with a .267/.351/.514 slash line.