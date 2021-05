Haniger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 7-4 victory over the Angels.

Haniger returned from a two-game absence and immediately made his presence felt, crushing a 434-foot homer to center field in the first inning. The long ball was his sixth of the season and accounted for his 17th RBI. Haniger has done well atop the Mariners' lineup in the early going, slashing .277/318/.545 across 110 plate appearances.