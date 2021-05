Haniger went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Haniger put Seattle on the board with a solo shot off Walker Buehler in the first inning, then took Buehler deep again in the sixth. The pair of long balls vaulted Haniger into a tie for second place with 10 homers on the season. He is on pace to shatter his career high of 26 set across 157 games in 2018.