Haniger is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Rangers.
Haniger will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 in team's 3-2 win Friday. Cal Raleigh will take over at designated hitter while Mitch Garver enters the lineup at catcher and bats fifth against Texas.
