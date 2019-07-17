Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Cleared for some activities
Haniger (groin) has been cleared to resume some activity, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After visiting with a doctor, Haniger has been cleared to begin playing catch and hitting off a tee. While this is a step in the right direction for the outfielder, he's apparently still dealing with some pain and remains without a timetable for his return. "He still has some issues and is feeling some pain on certain days, so we have to be careful how fast we go with him," manager Scott Servais said.
