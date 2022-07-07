Haniger (ankle) plans to begin more rigorous agility exercises next week, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday that he hopes Haniger will be back in action by the end of July, and the outfielder is close to taking a significant step in his rehab process. The 31-year-old has been sprinting every three days for just over a week as he continues to build back up. He'll likely require a rehab assignment before he's cleared to rejoin the Mariners.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Could return by end of July•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not yet running at full speed•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes batting practice•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains on track•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Resumes hitting in cage•