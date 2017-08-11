Haniger (face) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger will take batting practice and work out on the field prior to Friday's game, and it sounds like he could leave the team afterward to join a minor-league affiliate. He had been slumping in the weeks leading up to the HBP that forced him to the DL, batting .203/.298/.316 over his last 36 games, but Haniger will likely get a chance to play regularly upon his return to action.