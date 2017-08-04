Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Close to resuming baseball activities
Haniger (face) is expected to be cleared for some baseball activities within "the next day or two", Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I just texted with him today," manager Scott Servais said prior to Thursday's series opener against the Royals. "The swelling is almost all down. He needs to get clearance from the doctor to start lifting and working out a little bit, which he's hoping to get today or tomorrow."
The 26-year-old outfielder has been completely sidelined since taking a 95 mph fastball from the Mets' Jacob deGrom last Saturday, but it appears he's on the verge of a ramp-up in physical activity. Haniger is likely to see a multi-game rehab stint in the minors once he regains clearance for game action, which is expected to be at some point in mid-August.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Dealing with assortment of injuries•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Expected to miss two weeks•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Will head to DL with face contusion•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Fully alert, diagnosed with mouth contusion•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Leaves after being in face by pitch•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hitting well since return from finger injury•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...