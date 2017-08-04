Haniger (face) is expected to be cleared for some baseball activities within "the next day or two", Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I just texted with him today," manager Scott Servais said prior to Thursday's series opener against the Royals. "The swelling is almost all down. He needs to get clearance from the doctor to start lifting and working out a little bit, which he's hoping to get today or tomorrow."

The 26-year-old outfielder has been completely sidelined since taking a 95 mph fastball from the Mets' Jacob deGrom last Saturday, but it appears he's on the verge of a ramp-up in physical activity. Haniger is likely to see a multi-game rehab stint in the minors once he regains clearance for game action, which is expected to be at some point in mid-August.