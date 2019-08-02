Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Closing in on rehab stint
Haniger (groin) has continued to ramp up his baseball activities and could be cleared for batting practice within a week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Haniger has been on the shelf since undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured testicle back in June. However, he continues to make solid progress and could take batting practice within the next seven days. Considering his lengthy absence, he'll likely need at least a handful of games in the minors once he's given the green light to embark on a rehab assignment.
