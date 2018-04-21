Haniger went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

His solo shot in the top of the eighth inning tied the score at 2-2, giving Haniger five homers through 18 games. He also now sports a strong .290/.384/.565 slash line with 17 RBI, but Nelson Cruz's return to action has pushed Haniger down to sixth in the order, making it difficult for him to maintain his current run-production pace even if he does stay healthy and locked in at the plate.