Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Clubs two-run homer Friday
Haniger went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's loss to Cleveland.
Haniger hit a two-run homer off Corey Kluber in the seventh, and later knocked a double off Cody Allen in the ninth. The outfielder now holds a slash line of .307/.382/.682, with 15 extra-base hits. Haniger's 26 RBI lead all major-league outfielders, while his nine homers trail only Mike Trout at the position. The 27-year-old had a solid season with Seattle last year, hitting .282 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI in 96 games, and he's certainly capitalizing on the expanded playing time this year.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Continues power surge Monday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Drives in three Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches sixth homer Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Clubs fifth homer of season Friday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Drives in three•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Cranks third homer Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...