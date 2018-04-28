Haniger went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's loss to Cleveland.

Haniger hit a two-run homer off Corey Kluber in the seventh, and later knocked a double off Cody Allen in the ninth. The outfielder now holds a slash line of .307/.382/.682, with 15 extra-base hits. Haniger's 26 RBI lead all major-league outfielders, while his nine homers trail only Mike Trout at the position. The 27-year-old had a solid season with Seattle last year, hitting .282 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI in 96 games, and he's certainly capitalizing on the expanded playing time this year.