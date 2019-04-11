Haniger went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

His third homer of the year was a big one, as he took Brad Boxberger deep in the top of the ninth inning for the winning run. Haniger is slashing .254/.318/.492 through 14 games with 10 RBI and 12 runs, and his spot near the top of the Seattle order has provided him with a strong fantasy floor even without a particularly hot start to the season.