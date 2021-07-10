Haniger went 2-for-4 with a grand slam home run and a walk in a 7-3 win over the Angels on Friday.

The Angels jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the contest, but Seattle chipped away and eventually tied the game in the seventh inning. In the eighth frame, the Mariners loaded the bases for Haniger, who knocked the ball out of the park for the decisive grand slam. The homer was Haniger's 20th of the campaign, putting him only six behind his career-high mark of 26 he established over 157 games in 2018. He also has 52 RBI while slashing .256/.309/.491 on the season.