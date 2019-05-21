Haniger went 2-for-5 with two runs in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Haniger is showing some signs of rediscovering his stroke over the second half of May. The outfielder is now hitting .296 with a double, three home runs, five RBI, seven walks and eight runs over his last eight games, a stretch that's resulted in a 10-point boost for his season average.

