Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Continues hot hitting Saturday
Haniger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Indians.
His second-inning, 391-foot shot opened the scoring for the Mariners after they'd fallen behind, 4-0. Haniger has shown no ill effects from the hand injury that limited him early this spring, as he's gone 4-for-6 with a double, Saturday's home run, a walk and a run over the first two games of the season.
