Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs in a loss to the White Sox on Monday.

Haniger has now gone deep in four straight games, racking up eight RBI over that torrid stretch. The blazing hot outfielder has hit in six straight overall, pushing his average from .255 to .324 over that span.

