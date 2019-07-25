Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Continues upping activity level
Haniger (groin) has continued to ramp up his activity level thus far this week, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haniger was cleared for partial resumption of baseball activities early last week, and he's been swinging off a tee and playing catch consistently since. He's yet to be cleared for any running or explosive movements, however, so a rehab assignment presumably remains quite some time away.
