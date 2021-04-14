Haniger went 4-for-8 with a double, an RBI and two runs while playing both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The veteran pushed his season slash to .311/.327.533 across 49 plate appearances with his productive day. Haniger has reached safely in all 11 games thus far this season, and he's demonstrated his bat speed is close to top form by lacing six (four doubles, two home runs) of his first 14 hits for extra bases.