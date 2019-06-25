Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Continuing to progress
Haniger (groin) is moving closer to taking on-field batting practice, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
He is traveling with the Mariners on this current road trip, but will still need to go out on a rehab assignment once he gets to that point in his recovery. A return directly after the All-Star break seems like the best-case scenario.
